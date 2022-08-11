Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-11T11:37:59+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish warplanes struck Al- Amadiya District, north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkiye targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on the outskirts of Balafeh village in the Al-Amadiyah district.

The bombing destroyed a part of an orchard in the village without causing any casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that the foreign armed forces in northern Iraq (Iraqi Kurdistan) aim to combat terrorism, secure the country's borders and protect its citizens from terrorist attacks.

Akar confirmed that the Turkish forces target terrorist elements (PKK) in that region, indicating that the Kurds are brothers of the Turks.

related

Turkish aircraft attack the Matin mountain range in Duhok

Date: 2021-12-29 16:16:33
Turkish aircraft attack the Matin mountain range in Duhok

Turkish army penetrates nine kilometers into Duhok

Date: 2021-04-24 12:15:47
Turkish army penetrates nine kilometers into Duhok

A joint committee from Kurdistan and Iraq's parliament to assess damages inflicted by the Turkish offensive in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-08 10:27:49
A joint committee from Kurdistan and Iraq's parliament to assess damages inflicted by the Turkish offensive in Duhok

Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Date: 2021-01-13 13:48:22
Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Turkish air forces attack border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-01 18:45:40
Turkish air forces attack border areas in Duhok

Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-16 21:11:17
Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Turkish artillery causes power outage in Duhok

Date: 2021-09-22 11:30:58
Turkish artillery causes power outage in Duhok

Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

Date: 2020-07-26 15:35:07
Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok