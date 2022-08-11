Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish warplanes struck Al- Amadiya District, north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkiye targeted members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on the outskirts of Balafeh village in the Al-Amadiyah district.

The bombing destroyed a part of an orchard in the village without causing any casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier that the foreign armed forces in northern Iraq (Iraqi Kurdistan) aim to combat terrorism, secure the country's borders and protect its citizens from terrorist attacks.

Akar confirmed that the Turkish forces target terrorist elements (PKK) in that region, indicating that the Kurds are brothers of the Turks.