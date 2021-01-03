Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-03T15:40:17+0000

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Sunday. Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish aircrafts struck intensively Smati Valley, Derishi in Al-Amadiya, Duhok what led to panic among citizens. So far, no causalities are known. The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up. PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

