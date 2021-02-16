Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Date: 2021-02-16T13:41:07+0000

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked on Tuesday Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan. Ikbal Doski, an activist and a journalist told Shafaq News Agency, that "today in the afternoon, Turkish aircrafts struck intensively the villages of Ikmala and Kafiya in Jamanki district, in addition to Al-Amadiya’s Kurharzeh.” The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up. PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and the United States.

