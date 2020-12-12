Report

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-12T10:06:36+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Saturday.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck intensively Jamanki district and Matin Mountain in Al-Amadiya, Duhok," noting that "So far, no causalities are known."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

