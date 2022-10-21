Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds he sustained in Iraq's Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A Turkish soldier has succumbed to wounds he sustained during his country's ongoing military operation in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Turkish Sparta province announced on Friday.

The soldier, Jamil, died in the hospital he was admitted following his injury on October 15, an official statement said.

The military action dubbed "Operation Claw-lock" is part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

Turkey regularly launches air strikes into the Kurdistan region of Iraq, a region into which it has repeatedly sent commandos, to support its offensives.