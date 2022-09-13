Turkish helicopters heavily bombarded PKK sites in northern Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Forest and farm fires raging north of Iraqi Kurdistan intensified as Turkish helicopters struck PKK locations in the Matin Mountain of Duhok.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkiye’s helicopters targeted the farms in the villages of Sikeri and Sirakli of the Amadiyah district, where the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is located.

The source pointed out the firefighters battled the out-of-control blaze as the clashes continued between the Turkish army and PKK militants.

No further details were disclosed about the causalities.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

Since the first incidents between Ankara and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.