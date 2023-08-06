Turkish attack targets village in Duhok, casualties reported

Shafaq News / This Sunday evening, a Turkish airstrike targeted a village in northern Duhok, amid reports of injuries. A local source in the province informed Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft bombed the vicinity of Shakfti village, northeast of Jamanki district in the northern region of Duhok.

According to the source, the reports from the strike site indicate the presence of at least one fatality and two injuries, with strong indications that the airstrike was aimed at a military vehicle.

It is worth noting that Jamanki district in the Amedi area of northern Duhok has been subjected to occasional Turkish airstrikes as part of military operations conducted by the Turkish army to target Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) positions.