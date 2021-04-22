Report

Turkish artillery bombs a village in Batifa

Date: 2021-04-22T15:16:24+0000
Turkish artillery bombs a village in Batifa

Shafaq News/ The Turkish artillery bombarded a village in Batifa Sub-district in the north of Zakho district, Duhok governorate.

The headman of Kashani village said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish artillery bombed this evening Kashani village in Batifa Sub-district."

"The Turkish shelling is a response to an attack on a Turkish site by the Kurdistan Workers Party [PKK] fighters," he added.

"The bombardment did not cause any casualties since the shells landed at the outskirts of the village inhabited by five families who returned to take care of their orchards and livestock."

