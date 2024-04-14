Turkish aircraft strike PKK in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) sites in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to a security source, Turkish forces bombed positions belonging to Kurdistan Workers' Party members near Palava and Koherze in Al-Amadiya district north of Duhok.

He did not provide information about the number of casualties.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's historical "reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Last March, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

Following the high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.