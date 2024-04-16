Turkish Defense Ministry announces neutralization of 5 PKK Members in northern Iraq

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Tuesday, the "neutralization" of five members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in an airstrike in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The ministry stated that "five PKK members were detected in the Gara area in northern Iraq, and they were neutralized by an airstrike."

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.