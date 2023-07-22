Turkey's warplanes bomb PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok "forcefully and repeatedly" late on Friday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish airforces carried out a series of airstrikes on "tunnels and caves" used by PKK fighters in the Kuherzi and Plava villages as shelters.

"It was no immediately clear whether the attacks have left casualties," the source said.