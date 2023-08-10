Turkey's military bomb PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News/ A Turkish warplane has reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircraft carried out an airstrike on PKK sites in the Kerkash area near Mount Kareh earlier today.

"It was not immediately clear whether the attack have left casualties," the source concluded.