Shafaq News/ Erbil court decided to postpone the trial of activists Badel Barwari and Umid Proshki to the 30th of next September 2021.

Defense lawyer Aso Hashem said in a statement he made to reporters today that the court postponed the trial again due to insufficient evidence.

Nearly a year has passed since the arrest of the two activists in Duhok, on charges of inciting people to demonstrate against the regional government.