Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition to defeat Daesh/ISIS handed over multi-million-dollar equipment and vehicles to the Peshmerga forces.

A media source of the Coalition said that the Peshmerga forces received equipment and vehicles valued at a total of $4,006,002 from the U.S.-led Coalition to help battle ISIS.

The grant was funded via the U.S. CTEF program, overseen by Operations Inherent Resolve, the source said.