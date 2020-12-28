The budget law will comprehend Kurdistan's share, MP said

Shafaq News / MP of the Kurdish "Islamic Group" anticipated that the Federal Budget Law to be passed by the Iraqi Parliament would include Kurdistan Region's share according to the Baghdad-Erbil agreement.

The group's MP, Ahmad Haji Rashid, told Shafaq News agency, "the Federal Budget Law was scheduled to be submitted to the Iraqi Parliament today," indicating that the latter "in its first session, will refer the project to the first reading and then assign it to the main committee and other supporting committees. The main committee is the Finance Committee."

"It will take 20 to 30 days to approve the budget law," stressing, "it will only become a law in force after obtaining the approval in Parliament."

"Kurdistan region's budget is included in the federal government's budget at 12.67%, more than 12 trillion dinars, given that the regional government delivers 250,000 barrels, in addition to other federal incomes," he continued.

MP of Kurdistan Islamic Group, Salim Hamza, stated earlier that the Kurdistan Region share from the federal budget for next year would exceed 12% after Erbil and Baghdad reached a technical agreement on this issue.