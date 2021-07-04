The PKK is kidnapping and recruiting children, Sinjar official says

Shafaq News/ Sinjar deputy commissioner, Mahama Khalil, revealed that members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had recruited and kidnapped Yazidi children in Sinjar areas, and transferred them to unknown camps inside and outside Iraq.

Khalil told Shafaq News Agency, "Thousands of Yazidi children, boys, and girls, were kidnapped by the Kurdistan Workers' Party," adding, "the party's elements in Sinjar are encroaching on the Yazidi community in the region, as they militarize the community, recruit children and train them to carry weapons in secret camps. They also kidnapped girls and put them in secret prisons."

"Displaced people living in displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region refuse to return to their areas due to partisan conflicts, as well as for fear of their children", he noted.