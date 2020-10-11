The Kurdish component in Saladin demands fair representation for them in the upcoming elections

Shafaq News / The Kurdish component in Saladin aspires to obtain a just parliamentary representation by distributing electoral districts in a "fair and equitable" manner in two disputed administrative units characterized by the dominance of the Kurdish population.

A former member of Saladin Council, Hassan Muhammad Ahmad, told Shafaq News agency, “We hope for a fair distribution of the electoral districts in the districts of Tuz Khurmatu and Amerli, east of Saladin, which have Kurdish and Turkmen majorities", calling for, "recognizing Tuz Khurmato as an independent electoral district to guarantee a parliamentary seat to them".

Ahmed added, "We hope to allocate two parliamentary seats, as Tuz and Amerli merge into a single electoral district, and not a single seat. The Kurds might lose their right in competing and having a parliamentary representation despite the high population of the Kurds in Tuz Khurmatu district".

"The electoral competition will be confined to the Kurds and Turkmen vis-à-vis the upcoming parliamentary seats in Tuz Khurmatu and Amerli", adding, "we are awaiting the final vote of parliament on the election law and the final distribution of the electoral districts".

The Kurdish leader pointed to "preparing prospective political programs to unify efforts and restore the political entitlements of the Kurds in Saladin, which have been absent for years due to various circumstances".

The governorate of Saladin has been devoid of any parliamentary representation for the Kurds due to the political and sectarian conflicts and security challenges that took place in the governorate over the past years.

The Kurdish component in Saladin complained today, Sunday, earlier via Shafaq News agency, of marginalization and the lack of official representation in the governorate, and warned of demographic plans to obliterate the Kurdish presence in Saladin.

The Kurdish population in Saladin exceeds 50 thousand citizens according to statistical approximations, most of whom are concentrated in Tuz Khurmatu district.



