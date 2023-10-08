Tension soars between Turkish military, PKK in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Tensions between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) continues to soar with a renewed bombardment on the mountainous area of the Balinda region, north of Duhok, a security source revealed on Sunday.
The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that the Turkish forces deployed combat helicopters during the clashes, and fighter jets heavily bombed the area yesterday and earlier today.
For years, the Turkish military has conducted large-scale military operations against the PKK fighters, an Kurdish organization opposed to Ankara, sheltering in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
Simultaneously, Turkey said it is carrying out military operation in northern Syria. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.