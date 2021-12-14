Talabani: dead women not to be buried without identifying their identities and cause of death

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, issued an order that prevents burying women who were killed without identifying their identities.

Ashti Abdullah, head of the "gender" affairs department in Talabani's office, said that the latter instructed the concerned authorities that the woman who was found dead yesterday in al-Sulaymaniyah, or any other woman in a similar case, would not be buried before identifying her identity and knowing the causes of her death.

He added that Talabani stressed the need for the security forces to identify the identity of the perpetrators and arrest them.

Yesterday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that a dead woman's body was found in al-Sulaymaniyah, with gunshots appearing on her body.