Students in Erbil celebrate the Kurdish Costume Day

Shafaq News/ Students and teachers in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, donned traditional Kurdish costumes on Monday to celebrate Kurdish Costume Day.

The celebrations organized independently by schools aimed to promote Kurdish culture and heritage among the younger generation.

In Erbil, students wore colorful traditional Kurdish outfits, including dresses, pants, and jackets, while others adorned their heads with the traditional Kurdish scarf, called "shemagh." Teachers also joined in on the festivities, with many donning traditional Kurdish clothing as well.

"We are proud to showcase our Kurdish heritage and traditions to the world," Safeen Hussein, a school principal, said, "Our clothing is a symbol of our identity and we want to keep that alive."

Similar events were held at schools across Erbil, with students and teachers expressing their excitement and pride in being able to showcase their traditional clothing.

"I am very happy to see the students and teachers dressed up in traditional Kurdish costumes," said Nourhan Abdallah, a teacher at a school in Erbil. "It's important for us to preserve our cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations."

Kurdish Costume Day is celebrated annually on March 6th in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and has become a popular event among schools and communities. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and celebrating the Kurdish culture and identity.