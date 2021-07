Shafaq News/ Witnesses reported that skirmishes erupted today evening between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in a mountainous area in Duhok Governorate.

The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish army used aircraft, while the PKK militants used Dushka weapons.

The Turkish air force bombed the Haruri and Jalki villages, noting that the clashes are still ongoing until the moment, according to witnesses.