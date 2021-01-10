Salih meets al-Fayyad and al-Ghanmi at al-Salam Palace

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, asserted on Sunday their refusal to any interference in Iraq's internal affairs.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Presidency of the Republic said, "Saleh received Fayyad at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad. The meeting discussed security developments in the country and the need to strengthen the state's authority, and emphasized respecting Iraq's sovereignty and refuse any interference in its internal affairs."

According to the statement, the meeting highlighted "the importance of continuing the security effort to combat terrorism and pursue ISIS cells that are trying to destabilize some areas, as well as strengthening the authority of the state and its security services to protect the citizens."

Saleh also received the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

At the beginning of the meeting, Saleh congratulated the Minister of Interior on the anniversary of the Iraqi police establishment, praising their role and the sacrifices they make for the security of citizens.

Salih said, "the current stage requires upgrading the work of the security system and activating intelligence work to consolidate stability in the country, maintain general internal security, preserve victory against terrorism, and fight crime."

For his part, Al-Ghanmi reviewed the Ministry's plans to upgrade the work and the readiness of its forces to maintain citizens' security, appreciating the president's interest in the Ministry's work and his continuous support.