Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-19T16:57:50+0000
Rebar Ahmed accuses PKK of impeding the implementation of the Sinjar agreement 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed accused the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of impeding the implementation of the agreement Baghdad and Erbil concluded to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

In a press conference he held in Erbil earlier today, Sunday, Ahmed said, "we asked the diplomatic missions and consulates in the region to cooperate with us in order to put the Sinjar agreement into force."

"The presence of the PKK halts the implementation of the agreement," he added, "we demanded the federal government to help as well."

"The people should not pay the price of  the PKK's presence," he continued, "the PKK shall not hinder their repatriation to their hometowns."

