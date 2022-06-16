Qatari companies to invest in Kurdistan's solar power field

Shafaq News/ A consortium of Qatari companies discussed with Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammad Salih, investment prospects in the region's solar power sector, an official press release said on Thursday.

According to the press release, Minister Salih discussed with his guests the domestic companies operating in this field, pledging to provide facilities to Qatari companies wishing to invest in Kurdistan.

The head of the group, Samah al-Asmar, expressed the Qatari companies' willingness to expand their investment in Kurdistan's power field.