Public employees in al-Sulaymaniyah protest KRG’s ‘My Account’ payroll system

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, public employees in al-Sulaymaniyah rejected the Kurdistan Regional Government’s “My Account” (Hisabi) payroll system, calling it “unconstitutional” and in violation of a Federal Supreme Court ruling.

At a press conference, spokesperson Maryam Hussein accused the KRG of forcing workers to enroll in a system that routes salaries through private banks instead of state institutions, arguing, “Public wages must be managed by the state, not private channels.”

Critics argue the system, launched as part of the KRG’s financial reform plan, disconnects salary payments from Baghdad’s funding—especially in al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and surrounding areas. “No federal money reaches these accounts,” Hussein added. “It’s a digital barrier hiding the real flow of public funds.”

She urged employees across the Region to reject the platform, calling it a legal and institutional breakdown. “This is about protecting our salaries and preserving government accountability.”

