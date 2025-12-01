President Barzani urges deeper Swiss economic engagement

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called for expanding investment opportunities for Swiss companies during a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Iraq Daniel Hunn.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani welcomed the reopening of Switzerland’s embassy in Baghdad as an important step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

The two sides discussed ways to deepen relations, with a particular focus on economic cooperation and business opportunities available to Swiss companies in the Kurdistan Region.