President Barzani to meet the French President tomorrow

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commenced an official visit to France, during which he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron.

A source told Shafaq News agency that Barzani arrived this evening in Paris on an official visit, upon an official invitation from Macron, who is scheduled to meet the Kurdish President.

According to a statement by the region's presidency, the two presidents will discuss ways to enhance the relations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with France, the situation in Iraq and the Region, the COVID-19 pandemic, the dangers of terrorism and the Global Coalition tasks, as well as a set of other issues of common interest.