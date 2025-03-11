President Barzani hails historic SDF-Syria deal as stability boost

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed a historic agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s transitional administration, calling it a positive step toward stability.

Barzani described the agreement, on X, as a “roadmap for the future” and an important step for Syria’s transition, emphasizing that the Syrian people’s support for the deal reflects their desire for stability and peaceful solutions to violence.

The Kurdish President reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to Syria’s security and stability, stressing the need to protect the rights of all Syrian communities and ensure their participation in building a prosperous country.

On Monday, the SDF and Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa signed an agreement to integrate the SDF’s civilian and military forces — affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration — into Syrian state institutions.