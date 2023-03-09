President Barzani en route to Abu Dhabi for cooperation talks

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for talks on bilateral ties and cooperation prospects.

The visit follows an invitation by the recently-elected president of the Gulf monarchy, Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in February.

A press release issued by President Barzani's bureau said the visit will touch upon Iraq and Kurdistan's bilateral ties with the UA, prospects of future cooperation, and issues of mutual interest for both sides.