President Barzani congratulates Truss on becoming UK's next Prime Minister

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, for being named as Britain’s next prime minister.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest, Truss, currently the foreign minister and the favourite to win, beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Truss takes over as the country faces a crunch on household finances, industrial unrest, a recession and war in Europe, where Britain has been a leading backer of Ukraine. She appeared to rule out another national election before 2024, when she promised to deliver a great victory for her party.

President Barzani, "I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected as the leader of the Conservative Party and becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom."

"I wish her success in her task and look forward to working with her to further advance our strong ties and shared values", he added.