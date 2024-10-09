President Barzani and UK Ambassador discuss elections, Erbil-Baghdad relations

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Wednesday with British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the president his guest focused on “enhancing cooperation between the UK and the Iraq and Kurdistan Region, the political situation in Iraq, and internal matters within the Kurdistan Region. They also discussed the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections and the ongoing negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve key issues.”

Both Barzani and Hitchen stressed the importance of “holding successful elections in the Kurdistan Region” and expressed hopes for “a smooth and successful electoral process.”

Both sides stressed the need for “dialogue and mutual understanding to address disputes between Erbil and Baghdad,” with President Barzani highlighting that “such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability across Iraq.”

“The conversation also touched on broader regional concerns, including the rising tensions in the Middle East. Both leaders emphasized the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region while working to prevent further escalation of conflicts and their negative consequences,”itsaid.