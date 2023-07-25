President Barzani Calls for Upholding Religious Diversity Amidst Chaldean Church Controversy"

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with Cardinal Louis Sako, the head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, a readout by the former's bureau said.

The talks, according to the readout, centered around the revocation of a presidential decree concerning the Chaldean Church. Barzani affirmed his commitment to maintaining Iraq and the Kurdistan region as a haven for all religious and ethnic constituents, urging President Abdul Latif Rashid to address this contentious issue posthaste.

Barzani underscored the cardinal principles of peaceful coexistence and acceptance of others, remarking that "the charm of Iraq lay in its embodiment as a homeland for all diverse factions, with all rights duly protected."

From his side, Cardinal Sako expressed gratitude towards President Barzani for his steadfast support. The Kurdistan region, he asserted, was "a proud bastion of harmony and acceptance of diversity."

Sako iterated that such predicaments would in no way encumber his duties or impede his work and pledged to continue safeguarding the diversity of Iraq and help foster peaceful coexistence.

"In addition to the Chaldean Church controversy, the prevailing conditions in the Nineveh Plains and several other issues pertaining to the status of churches and Christians in general were discussed during the meeting."

The meeting, according to the readout, was attended by the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government.