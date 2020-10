Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Barzanji, offered his condolences to the family of Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Wali, who passed away of COVID-19 complications.

Barzanji said in a tweet that Wali served humanity, adding that for many years, he had treated patients and saved hundreds of lives.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the Region, 51077 people contracted COVID-19, including 32378 recoveries and 1847 fatalities.