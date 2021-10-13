Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Masrour Barzani discusses the situation in Kirkuk with al-Kadhimi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-13T11:40:52+0000
PM Masrour Barzani discusses the situation in Kirkuk with al-Kadhimi

Shafaq News/ The head of the caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, made a phone call on Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, in which they discussed the situation in Kirkuk Governorate.

A statement issued by the regional government, said that during the call, the two parties discussed the situation of Kirkuk city, in which some parties tried to ignite chaos to distort the success of the voting process.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed that no party should be allowed to create chaos or harm the citizens and properties, and therefore the current unpleasant security situation in Kirkuk should be ended as soon as possible.

The statement indicated that al-Kadhimi instructed the concerned authorities to release all detainees in Kirkuk.

related

KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Date: 2020-09-10 13:56:12
KRG reveals the details of Masrour Barzani's meeting with the federal PM

Kurdistan PM discusses Sinjar Agreement with the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-17 13:57:14
Kurdistan PM discusses Sinjar Agreement with the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq

Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-01 06:24:05
Clashes between Peshmerga and ISIS in Kirkuk

Kurdistan's President and PM to attend a meeting of the American University in Duhok

Date: 2021-09-18 12:04:27
Kurdistan's President and PM to attend a meeting of the American University in Duhok

Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 10:06:03
Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Date: 2021-02-10 11:17:26
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Iraq’s Prime Minister discusses the financial file with Deputy PM Talabani

Date: 2021-06-02 18:48:16
Iraq’s Prime Minister discusses the financial file with Deputy PM Talabani

Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

Date: 2021-06-19 14:25:24
Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 