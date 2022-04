Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, extended greetings to the Yazidi community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the Yazidi New year.

PM Barzani pledged to help the Yazidi community in protecting their rights and achieving their demands.

He added that the Regional Government will proceed with its negotiations with Baghdad to normalize the situation in Sinjar district, and make sure that all illegal armed groups withdraw from it.