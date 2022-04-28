Report

PM Barzani meets the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-28T12:35:47+0000
PM Barzani meets the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today, Thursday, with the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher. 

The meeting discussed a series of topics, including economic and revenue diversification, strengthening the banking system, supporting small businesses, and the impacts of climate change.

Mrs. Schreinemacher expressed her country's readiness to strengthen trade, investment, and agricultural ties with the Kurdistan Region, according to an official statement. 

The Dutch official expressed her country's willingness to enhance trade, agricultural, and investment ties with the Kurdistan Region, and conveyed the Dutch Prime Minister's greetings to PM Barzani.

for his part, the Kurdish Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the continuous support that the Netherlands has provided for the Kurdistan Region.

