Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today with the Iraqi ambassador to the UK, Jaafar al-Sadr, in London.

A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the two sides discussed the political process in Iraq, and the ongoing efforts to form a new government, in addition to the need to solve the Baghdad-Erbil differences.

Jaafar a-Sadr is the trilateral alliance's candidate for Iraq's premiership.