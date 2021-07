Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a vehicle of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was targeted in the Sinjar district of Nineveh Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An unknown party targeted a vehicle belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the Zardashti area of ​​Mount Sinjar."

No further details were disclosed.

PKK militants are still deployed in Sinjar district, despite Baghdad and Erbil's agreement last year to expel them from the area.

The party's fighters in Sinjar have been targeted by the Turkish army over the past years.