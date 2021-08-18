Report

PKK targets Peshmerga forces in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-18T10:18:38+0000
Shafaq News/ The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Peshmerga, Serbest Lazgin, said on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants targeted the Peshmerga forces in Amadiya district, north of Duhok governorate.

Lazgin said in a statement of the Ministry, “today the PKK militants detonated a landmine planted by the side of a road while a vehicle of the Peshmerga forces was passing.”

He added that a member of the Peshmerga suffered of minor injuries due to the attack.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry added, “We want to inform public opinion and the people of Kurdistan that the PKK has repeated such behaviors against the Peshmerga and that it is carrying out acts of sabotage, which poses a danger to the borders and civilians.

