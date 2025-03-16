On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: Leader Barzani calls Baghdad to take responsibility

2025-03-16T09:06:56+00:00

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said on Sunday that the chemical attack on Halabja would remain deeply ingrained in the collective memory of the Kurdish people.

“The wounds and pain of the Halabja chemical attack will forever remain in our memory, impossible to forget,” Barzani posted on X.

“The responsibility for this crime against humanity, its repercussions, and the compensation of the victims' families lies with the Iraqi state," he added.

The Halabja massacre, which occurred on March 16, 1988, saw Saddam Hussein’s regime launch a chemical weapons attack on the Kurdish city, killing over 5,000 civilians, most of them women and children. Thousands more suffered severe injuries, with many still grappling with the long-term health effects today.

