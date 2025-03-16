On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: Leader Barzani calls Baghdad to take responsibility

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said on Sunday that the chemical attack on Halabja would remain deeply ingrained in the collective memory of the Kurdish people.

“The wounds and pain of the Halabja chemical attack will forever remain in our memory, impossible to forget,” Barzani posted on X.

“The responsibility for this crime against humanity, its repercussions, and the compensation of the victims' families lies with the Iraqi state," he added.

سيبقى جرح وألم جريمة قصف حلبجة بالأسلحة الكيميائية محفوراً إلى الأبد في وجدان وقلوب جميع الكوردستانيين وحاضراً في الذاكرة والأذهان وعصياً على النسيان. تقع مسؤولية هذه الجريمة ضد الإنسانية، وما ترتب عليها من نتائج وآثار وحتى تعويض ذوي الضحايا على عاتق الدولة العراقية. في الذكرى… — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) March 16, 2025

The Halabja massacre, which occurred on March 16, 1988, saw Saddam Hussein’s regime launch a chemical weapons attack on the Kurdish city, killing over 5,000 civilians, most of them women and children. Thousands more suffered severe injuries, with many still grappling with the long-term health effects today.