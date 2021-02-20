Report

No new Coronavirus strains in Kurdistan so far, MoH says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-20T11:34:31+0000
No new Coronavirus strains in Kurdistan so far, MoH says

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region said that the swabs taken from five suspected patients turned negative to the new strains of the virus causing COVID-19.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Asu Huwayzi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "we had five cases suspected to had the new strain of COVID-19. However, after conducting the proper tests, we were reassured that this virus does not exist in Kurdistan."

"So far, there are no alterations in terms of the protective measures or the therapeutic protocols. However, we are closely monitoring the emergence of new strains in the region."

The health Directorate in Erbil said earlier today, Saturday, that it is conducting tests on COVID-19 cases suspected to be of the new strain of the virus.

