Nechirvan Barzani: Iraq's stability can only be achieved through cooperation and joint effort
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-04-01T06:30:30+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a statement following the Iraqi parliament's approval of the federal budget law.
Barzani said, "We value the role of all parliamentary blocs, and we highly appreciate the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's efforts in reducing differences and reaching an agreement to solve the outstanding problems", adding, "Reaching Iraq's security and stability needs cooperation and joint action."
"I particularly value the role of the head of the Kurdistan negotiating delegation, Qubad Talabani, and the delegation's members of the delegation who made strenuous efforts to come up with an agreement regarding the Kurdistan Region's share in the budget", the statement concluded.