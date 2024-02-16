Nechirvan Barzani: Implementing the Sinjar agreement will help the Yazidis

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the need to carry out the agreement between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to normalize the situation in Sinjar, stating that doing so will benefit the Yazidis.

Furthermore, Nechirvan Barzani met with Tobias Lindner, the German Foreign Minister, on Friday night, according to a statement from the President's office.

According to the statement, both parties stressed how critical it is to strengthen Germany's ties with Iraq and Kurdistan and to increase bilateral collaboration. They both agreed that Kurdistan and Iraq's political and security stability are essential to the region as a whole.

The German Foreign Minister emphasized that his nation will keep supporting Iraq and the Region and that it places a high value on the current state of affairs in Iraq.

Barzani, for his part, thanked Germany for its continued assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and praised the German military's participation in the Global Coalition.

Both sides emphasized how important it is to improve the circumstances for the Yazidis and Sinjar.

Nechirvan Barzani confirmed that the Yazidis would be helped by reconstructing Sinjar and returning there if the agreement between Baghdad and KRG to normalize the situation in Sinjar is put into action.

During the meeting, the internal situation and the Regional elections were also discussed. Barzani reaffirmed that the Region will hold elections as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that the Sinjar Agreement is a historic agreement signed in October 2020 between the Iraqi government and KRG.

Its primary aim is to address the administration and security of the Sinjar district in Iraq, which had been a source of conflict and instability due to its strategic location and its diverse population, including Yazidis, Kurds, and Arabs.

The agreement outlined a framework for governance in Sinjar, including the establishment of a local administration composed of members from various ethnic and religious groups.

It also called for the withdrawal of armed groups from the region, particularly the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which had a significant presence in Sinjar. Additionally, the agreement emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Iraqi government and KRG in implementing security measures and providing essential services to the residents of Sinjar.

While the Sinjar Agreement was hailed as a significant step towards stability in the region, its implementation has faced challenges, particularly regarding the withdrawal of armed groups and the establishment of a unified administration. Nevertheless, it remains a crucial framework for addressing the complex issues in Sinjar and fostering cooperation between different stakeholders in Iraq.