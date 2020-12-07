NRT asks Culture minister to not be affected by politics

Shafaq News / NRT channel administration said, on Monday, that stopping its satellite broadcasts for a week is a political decision.

The channel stated, in a press conference, that the Kurdish Ministry of Culture should not be affected by the political decisions.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Culture in the Kurdistan Region announced in a statement “NRT does not adhere to the highest ethical standards of the profession by calling the Iraqi security forces as” militias” and” bandits”, so, we decided to stop the channel broadcasting for a week".

Earlier today, Security forces has closed down the office of NRT television channel accused of fomenting sectarian tension, after “insisting citizens to protest against the Government” in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The history of Nalia Radio and Television (NRT) goes back to the days when there were no independent media networks in the Kurdistan Region. The corporation claims to be independent.

Shaswar Abdulwahid Qadir is the owner and founder of Nalia Media Corporation is built under the slogan of ‘Courage, Balance and Truth.’ saying.