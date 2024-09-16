Moscow Kurdish Film Festival to open with screening of 'Sinjar'

Shafaq News/ Kurdish film critic Mansour Jehani revealed on Monday that the fourth edition of the Moscow Kurdish Film Festival (MKFF) will open with the screening of the film “Sinjar,” directed by Spanish filmmaker Anna Bofarull.

Jehani, speaking exclusively to Shafaq News, said, “The fourth edition of the Moscow Kurdish Film Festival, chaired by Kurdish composer and singer Kerem Gerdenzeri, and sponsored by Gulizer Gerdenzeri and Inna Tedzhoeva, aims to “showcase Kurdish culture, history, and modern life while preserving the national identity and language.”

“A variety of films will be shown from September 18 to 22 in Moscow, including feature films, documentaries, and short films, with a special segment titled 'Kurdish Cinema Night.'”

“Sinjar” depicts the tragic events of 2014 when ISIS attacked the city of Sinjar, committing mass atrocities. The film follows three intertwined stories: one character leads 30 children to safety in the mountains, another escapes and struggles to return home, and a third searches for his missing son in Barcelona, Spain. The film explores the lengths to which women go to save their loved ones.

The festival will also feature Kurdish films as part of “Kurdish Cinema Night,” held at the Lumière Hall of the Lane Bersenevsky Art Association on Saturday, September 21.

The films showcased at the festival will be screened at several cinemas affiliated with the Moskino Film Association. These venues will host 38 films, including seven feature films and eight documentaries in the feature film competition, as well as 14 narrative films and nine short documentaries in the short film competition.

Films from 12 countries, including Spain, France, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Iraq, Turkey, Iran, Syria, and the Kurdistan Region, will be featured.

Moreover, there will be a special focus on films about the Yazidis.

The festival poster prominently features a peacock feather, a symbol of great significance for the Kurdish people, particularly the Yazidis, whose faith is considered the ancestral religion of the Kurds.