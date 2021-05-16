Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

More than 70 thousand tourists visited Halabja in Eid el-Fitr, local official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-16T08:26:07+0000
More than 70 thousand tourists visited Halabja in Eid el-Fitr, local official says

Shafaq News/ More than 70 thousand tourists visited Halabja in the days of Eid el-Fitr, the governorate's Directorate of Tourism said on Sunday.

The head of the Directorate, Ahmed Gharib, said in a press conference held today that teams from the Directorate of Statistics were dispatched to three tourist destinations in the Halabja: Ahmed Awa, Chawg, and Hawraman.

Gharib said that 17,390 tourists visited Ahmed Awa, 7,561 went to "Tawila and Byara" in Hawraman, and 2,961 to Chawg, besides 30,647 tourists who went to the center of the governorate.

The director said that the total count of tourists who visited the governorate during Eid el-Fitr days ranged between 70 and 75 thousand.

related

Halabja announces unpleasant news about the first case of corona

Date: 2020-03-14 11:04:37
Halabja announces unpleasant news about the first case of corona

KDP Bloc condemns Halabja attack

Date: 2021-03-19 11:06:35
KDP Bloc condemns Halabja attack

Halabja: 500 million Iraqi dinars to confront Covid-19 pandemic

Date: 2020-09-05 16:15:01
Halabja: 500 million Iraqi dinars to confront Covid-19 pandemic

Kurdistan Parliament to convene next week over Halabja situation

Date: 2021-03-14 10:19:22
Kurdistan Parliament to convene next week over Halabja situation

Halabja massacre 33rd anniversary: residents demand services and compensation for the victims

Date: 2021-03-16 08:20:10
Halabja massacre 33rd anniversary: residents demand services and compensation for the victims

Barzani demands the Iraqi state with compensation for the victims of Anfal and chemical bombing

Date: 2020-03-16 08:41:33
Barzani demands the Iraqi state with compensation for the victims of Anfal and chemical bombing

A 3.3-magnitude hits southeast Halabja

Date: 2021-04-28 09:15:41
A 3.3-magnitude hits southeast Halabja

Halabja is hoping to be the 19th governorate

Date: 2020-09-08 13:02:15
Halabja is hoping to be the 19th governorate