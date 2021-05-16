More than 70 thousand tourists visited Halabja in Eid el-Fitr, local official says

Shafaq News/ More than 70 thousand tourists visited Halabja in the days of Eid el-Fitr, the governorate's Directorate of Tourism said on Sunday.

The head of the Directorate, Ahmed Gharib, said in a press conference held today that teams from the Directorate of Statistics were dispatched to three tourist destinations in the Halabja: Ahmed Awa, Chawg, and Hawraman.

Gharib said that 17,390 tourists visited Ahmed Awa, 7,561 went to "Tawila and Byara" in Hawraman, and 2,961 to Chawg, besides 30,647 tourists who went to the center of the governorate.

The director said that the total count of tourists who visited the governorate during Eid el-Fitr days ranged between 70 and 75 thousand.