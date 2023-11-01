Minister: KRG will commence salary distribution next week

Shafaq News / The Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Beshtawan Sadiq, expected on Wednesday that the regional government (KRG) would begin distributing salaries to employees and workers in the public sector next week.
Sadiq stated that he had a morning conversation with the Regional Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh Janab. The latter informed him that the distribution of salaries to employees and those receiving them would commence next week.
It is noteworthy that KRG faces difficulties in disbursing salaries to employees, retirees, and those receiving monthly financial grants through the social welfare network, following the federal government's victory on March 25th of last year, in a case brought before the International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration body in Paris, which ordered the halt of oil exports from KRI through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
The Iraqi government recently approved loans to KRG to finance the salaries for the last three months of the current year, with a monthly amount of 700 billion dinars. A loan was sent at the end of September, but it was delayed in the second month.
At the end of October, KRG decided to send a delegation to Baghdad to settle the cash loan amount agreed with the federal government for paying employees' salaries. However, the government's spokesperson, Beshwa Hormani, announced yesterday that the visit was unnecessary after the Kurdistan Ministry of Finance submitted a "budget review" report.
Furthermore, KRG’s Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Sunday, October 29th, that it had sent a budget review report for the last three months to Baghdad.
According to a statement from the ministry, the review of July, August, and September was sent to the federal Ministry of Finance, signed by KRG’s Minister of Finance and Economy. The report included all revenues and expenditures for the mentioned three months in KRI, with clear data and figures.