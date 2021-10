Shafaq News/ The Soran Police Directorate, in the Kurdistan Region reported that a 34-year-old man was killed in an explosion in Choman area.

The spokesman for the Directorate, Lt. Col. Shamal Diwari Hamid, said in a statement that a young man named, born in 1987, was killed today in his house after a mortar shell he was toying with blew up.

He pointed out that the body of the victim was transferred to the forensic medicine department in Soran.