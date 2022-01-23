Lebanon's Minister of Justice to arrive in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-23T14:22:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Minister of Justice, Henry Khoury, is expected to land in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, later today, Sunday. Khoury will be flanked by a group of high-profile Judicial and diplomatic figures, including the head of the Lebanese Supreme Judicial Council Souheil Abboud, the Assistant to the Secretary-General of the Arab League-Ambassador Abdul Rahman Solh, the Deputy Ambassador Youssif al-Sibawi, and the advisor Riyadh Solh. The delegation will be received by the Region's Minister of Justice, Firsat Ahmed. A source from inside the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the visiting delegation will hold a series of meetings with a group of KRG officials.

