Leader Barzani warns US exit could revive ISIS in Iraq

On Monday, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani cautioned that the planned withdrawal of the US-led Coalition forces from Iraq by the end of 2025 risks paving the way for a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS).

In an interview with France24, Barzani stressed that ISIS “remains a serious threat in the region”, noting that the Kurdistan Region has repeatedly warned against underestimating the danger.

The first stage of the Coalition’s withdrawal has already begun, with American troops leaving Ain al-Asad base under a timetable that calls for departures from both Ain al-Asad and Baghdad by late September, while some units will redeploy to Erbil and Kuwait. The overall presence is expected to shrink from around 2,000 soldiers to fewer than 500 stationed in Erbil.

Turning to Syria, Barzani expressed concern over the stalled March agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus to unify their ranks, warning that failure to implement the deal could inflame Kurdish-Arab tensions and erode control over key areas.

“Disputes must be solved through dialogue, not armed conflict,” he said, adding that any future Syrian authority must reflect the country’s diverse components.

Barzani noted that Turkiye supports the peace process between the SDF and Damascus, adding that the Kurdistan Region also backs the effort and has worked to ensure its proper implementation. He welcomed the prospect of disarming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), calling it a step that could enhance regional peace and potentially lead to the release of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.

